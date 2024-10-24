Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 105,365 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 30,375 shares.The stock last traded at $7.78 and had previously closed at $7.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 25.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $706.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.16.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 363,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.