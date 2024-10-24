Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 105,365 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 30,375 shares.The stock last traded at $7.78 and had previously closed at $7.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 25.5 %
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 363,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
