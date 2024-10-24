AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 21245904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

AltC Acquisition Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 6.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 115,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,992,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

