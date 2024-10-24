Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.5% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 9,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 18.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.0 %

DOX opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

