American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $510,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1 %

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.37. 1,891,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,020,136. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.