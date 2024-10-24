American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases 811 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.81. 1,263,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,157,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.54 and a 200-day moving average of $241.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

