American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 211 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17,113.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,676 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.63. The company had a trading volume of 735,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,711. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $236.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

