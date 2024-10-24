American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 2,130 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,203. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

