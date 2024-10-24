AMI.TO (TSE:AMI) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of AMI.TO (TSE:AMI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.80. 458,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 455,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.
AMI.TO Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.80.
AMI.TO Company Profile
AuRico Metals Inc operates as a mining development and royalty company in Canada and Australia. It owns 100% interest in the Kemess property, a gold-copper project located in British Columbia, Canada. The company also has 1.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty interest on the Young-Davidson mine, 0.25% NSR royalty on the Williams mine, 0.5% NSR royalty on the Eagle River mine, 0.98% NSR royalty on the GJ project, and 1% NSR royalty on various early stage properties in the Red Lake district, Canada; and 2% NSR royalty on the Fosterville mine and 1% NSR royalty on the Stawell mine located in Victoria, Australia.
