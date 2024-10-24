Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Price Target at $17.14

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BALY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $704.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Bally’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $18.00.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $621.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.17 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bally’s
Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.
