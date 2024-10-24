Analysts Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $77.14

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.14.

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 15.61%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $112,561.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,859.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $133,958.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 50,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,014.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $112,561.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,859.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 11.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cogent Communications by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

