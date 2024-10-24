Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target at $52.19

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.56.

Several analysts have commented on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,082.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenable by 160.4% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,812,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

