Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 3899318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Applied Digital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 4.56.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,783. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,783. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $589,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,265.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $724,700 over the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $236,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 4.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 34,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at $1,451,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

