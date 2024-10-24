Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $26,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 29,058.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,865,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 4.9 %

Tractor Supply stock traded down $14.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.91. 908,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $307.64. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.82 and a 200-day moving average of $272.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

