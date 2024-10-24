Arturo Préstamo Elizondo Acquires 91,000 Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo purchased 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,035.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE SCZ opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a return on equity of 223.48% and a net margin of 58.16%. The firm had revenue of C$96.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

