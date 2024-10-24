Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1,087.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315,983 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.34% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $271,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $59.32. 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,909,313. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

