Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 276.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167,033 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $122,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.22. 666,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

