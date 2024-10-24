Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $185.40 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6,188.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,597 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of KLA worth $185,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of KLA by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.57.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $670.45. The company had a trading volume of 332,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,046. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $452.01 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $764.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

