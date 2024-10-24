Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 104,474 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 358.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,474 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of MSCI worth $77,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI traded down $3.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $592.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $577.70 and a 200 day moving average of $527.77. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.23.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

