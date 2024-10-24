Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3,757.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,573 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $72,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $147.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

