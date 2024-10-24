Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 22,932 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,932 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of AutoZone worth $84,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 354,692.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,100,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after buying an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,641,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,202.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded down $35.44 on Thursday, hitting $3,161.11. The stock had a trading volume of 54,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,138. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,134.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,009.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $46.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.