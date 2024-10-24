Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $226.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.74.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

