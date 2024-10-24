Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,740 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 21.7% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 49,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 98,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.3 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,562. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

