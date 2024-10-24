Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Century Communities by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.39. 225,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,453. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $90.53. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

