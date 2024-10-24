Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,983 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Celestica by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $9.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,237,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

