Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 727 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 2.5% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,696. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

