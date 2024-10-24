Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Lowered to Hold at CLSA

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

ATHM has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.16. Autohome has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 683,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 351,789 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autohome by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 242,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 93,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 14.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

