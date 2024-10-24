Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, October 28th

Shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of ALBT stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,625. The company has a market cap of $2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.31. Avalon GloboCare has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

