Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Lowered to $247.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $252.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.42.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $207.65 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.91, for a total value of $2,119,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,444,797.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Avery Dennison by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 365.9% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $2,935,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $543,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

