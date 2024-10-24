Axecap Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000. Motorola Solutions comprises 2.8% of Axecap Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of MSI stock opened at $467.08 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.73 and a 1 year high of $480.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.51. The company has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97.
Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions
In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
