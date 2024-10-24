Axecap Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Progressive makes up about 1.6% of Axecap Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $3,628,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 66.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Progressive by 84.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $1,890,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Progressive by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $247.25 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $149.14 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

