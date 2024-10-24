B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s current price.

EGHT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush upgraded 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.56. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.90 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,448,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 561,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 473.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,230 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 27.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,649,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 571,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 188.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in 8X8 by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 145,606 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

