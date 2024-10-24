Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.80 and traded as high as $24.82. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 91,242 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $810.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 569.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the third quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 629.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.