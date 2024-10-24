Barclays Boosts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $24.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

T opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 321,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

