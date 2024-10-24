Barnes Group (B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Barnes Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.55-1.75 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.80 million. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $46.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 518.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

