Barnes Group (B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Barnes Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.55-1.75 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.80 million. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Barnes Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:B opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $46.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 518.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38.
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
