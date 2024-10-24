Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Lifted by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 48.3% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,855 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 142.1% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 826,507 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 485,077 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,965,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

