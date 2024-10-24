Barrington Research Issues Negative Outlook for WNS Earnings

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for WNS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WNS’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for WNS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $55.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

WNS stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 228.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in WNS in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in WNS by 1,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

