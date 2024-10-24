Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Trading Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Beacon Energy plc (LON:BCE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 300,784,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 161,427,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Beacon Energy Stock Up 25.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £925,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.30.

Beacon Energy Company Profile

