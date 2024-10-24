bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.80. bebe stores shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 1,143 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

