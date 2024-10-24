bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.80. bebe stores shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 1,143 shares changing hands.
bebe stores Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.
bebe stores Company Profile
bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than bebe stores
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.