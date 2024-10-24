Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $157.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.61 and a 200-day moving average of $172.01. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by ($5.59). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.68.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

