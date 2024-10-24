Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 432,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 47,935 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 134,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

