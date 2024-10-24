Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

