Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 163 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $433,709,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 26,783.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 909,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,467,210,000 after buying an additional 906,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of American Express by 924.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 851,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $197,149,000 after buying an additional 768,301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after buying an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $114,990,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

American Express stock opened at $271.22 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $141.02 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.92.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.