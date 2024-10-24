Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €23.20 ($25.22) and last traded at €23.30 ($25.33), with a volume of 62040 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.42 ($25.46).

Befesa Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $932 million, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Befesa

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

