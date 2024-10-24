Beldex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.52 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $513.27 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.25 or 0.03725316 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00039586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001998 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,641,007 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,941,007 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

