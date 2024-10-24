Berenberg Bank Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 5,177

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,200 ($67.51) to GBX 5,177 ($67.22) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.
RKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.13) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
In related news, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,923 ($63.92) per share, with a total value of £1,230.75 ($1,597.96). 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
