Berenberg Bank Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 5,177

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,200 ($67.51) to GBX 5,177 ($67.22) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.13) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RKT

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down GBX 39 ($0.51) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,914 ($63.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,616,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,245. The company has a market capitalization of £33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,275.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,034 ($52.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,950 ($77.25). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,532.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,420.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.52.

In related news, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,923 ($63.92) per share, with a total value of £1,230.75 ($1,597.96). 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.