Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Time to Buy?

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 3,330,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,327,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.60 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.