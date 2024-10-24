BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Trading 1.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$105.10 and last traded at C$105.07. 3,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.68.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.98.

