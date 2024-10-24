BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DHF stock remained flat at $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday. 239,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,756. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
