BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of DHF stock remained flat at $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday. 239,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,756. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

