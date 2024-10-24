BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $101.38. The company had a trading volume of 928,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.12. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

View Our Latest Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.