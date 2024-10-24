BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,000. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.75. 3,512,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,723,599. The stock has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

